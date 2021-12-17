Yvonne Annette Driemeier

BISMARCK – Yvonne Annette Driemeier of Bismarck, entered into eternal rest on December 14, 2021, at her residence at the age of 69. She was born on July 24, 1952, in Farmington, Missouri, to the late Gene and Lucille (Duff) Ward. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joann Umfleet and her brother-in-law, Robert Buchanan.

Yvonne is survived by her husband of 29 years, George Driemeier, her children, Brenda Howell of Licking, Missouri, Linda Clubb of Long Beach, California, Jerry Snyder of Farmington, Missouri, Larry (wife, Jodi) Snyder of High Ridge, Missouri, and Michael Clubb of Bowling Green, Missouri, her grandchildren, Macy Marler, Jeremy Marler, and Nathaniel Snyder, her siblings, Wendell Ward of Goose Creek, Missouri, Betty Buchanan of Park Hills, Missouri, and Jimmy Zimmer of Lake Charles, Louisiana, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Yvonne formerly worked in housekeeping at the Farmington Correctional Center. She enjoyed playing bingo and cooking. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, and anyone who knew her loved her.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11:15 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the American Legion of Leadington or the VFW of Leadington.