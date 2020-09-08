Zeita Belle Brewer

PARK HILLS – Zeita Belle (Tongay) Brewer, age 73, of Farmington, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Parkland Health Center. She was born on April 14, 1947, in Bonne Terre. Zeita was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mildred (Wurst) Tongay, first husband Donald R. Brenneke Sr., second husband Danny Brewer Sr. and her son Donald R. Brenneke Jr., a brother Joe Tongay and her sister-in-law Susie Tongay.

Zeita is survived by her children, Becky (Bill) Weber, and Danny (Amy) Brewer. Grandchildren, Jaron, Ashley, Becca, Devin, Paige, Heather, Hailee, Callie, and Emily, twelve great grandchildren with two more on the way. Special friend Doug Hawthorne as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

There will be a visitation Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Caldwell Chapel Park Hills. Funeral service will be Wednesday September 9 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials can be made to Desloge VFW Post 2426.

C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Homes, require mask or facial coverings to be worn at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.