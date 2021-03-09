FARMINGTON – Zella Gilliam, age 93, passed away on March 6, 2021. Instate Tuesday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 9, 2021.
Dear Donald, Donna, and Family,
I send you my deepest, heartfelt sympathies on the passing of your mom. I apologize that I cannot attend the viewing or funeral due to my responsibilities in the Missouri House of Representatives here in Jefferson City. As you know I had the honor of knowing Zella from working with her at Mineral Area Hospital in the early 70's. She was always the perfect example of Christian service to others by the charity and love she showed everyone. Although I hadn't seen her in the last couple of years I have always I have always considered a dear friend. Denise and I have you and your entire family in our prayers. With Sympathies,
Dale Wright
March 8, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. Loved all the special moments shared by Donna. She will truly be missed.
jeanne sullens
March 8, 2021
Rest In Peace Zell! I have such good memories of working together at Farmington Community Hospital with Zella and Donna. Zella was always kind, calm and absolutely unflappable even in very difficult situations. What a good, long life she lived. My sympathy to Donna, and all the family she leaves to miss here.
Susie Eaton
March 8, 2021
Donna, so sorry to hear of zellas death. she was a good and kind lady. always loved working with her at the hospital. .