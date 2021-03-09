Dear Donald, Donna, and Family, I send you my deepest, heartfelt sympathies on the passing of your mom. I apologize that I cannot attend the viewing or funeral due to my responsibilities in the Missouri House of Representatives here in Jefferson City. As you know I had the honor of knowing Zella from working with her at Mineral Area Hospital in the early 70's. She was always the perfect example of Christian service to others by the charity and love she showed everyone. Although I hadn't seen her in the last couple of years I have always I have always considered a dear friend. Denise and I have you and your entire family in our prayers. With Sympathies, Dale Wright

