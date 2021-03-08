Menu
Zella Gilliam
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Zella P. Gilliam

FARMINGTON – Zella P. Gilliam, of Farmington, passed away on March 6, 2021, at her residence at the age of 93. She was born on February 26, 1928, in Caledonia, Missouri, to Rufus C. and Viola M. (Harbison) Talley who preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Eugene O. Gilliam, her son, Eugene "Randall" Gilliam, her grandson, Richard Travis Stam, her granddaughter, Stephanie Elayne Stam, her siblings, Bernice Lanius, Marion Talley, Russell Talley, and Ruby Barton, and her son in law, Richard G. Stam.

Zella is survived by her children, Patricia Wilson Gilliam of New Orleans, Louisiana, Jean (Raymond) Brady of Grangeville, Idaho, Kenneth (Nita) Gilliam of Park Hills, Donald (Marilyn) Gilliam of Farmington, and Donna Stam of Farmington, 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, her daughter-in-law, Debra Gilliam of Farmington, special niece, Thelma Rawlings of Park Hills, along with many other nieces, nephews, and friends.

Zella was a devout Christian of the Pentecostal faith. She was a strong willed woman who was a doting wife. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Zella enjoyed her 19 year career as a LPN in the emergency room for Parkland Health Center and loved to sew in her spare time designing her own wardrobe. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Tuesday at 7 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel officiated by Pastor Mark Bryant. Wearing of masks is up to individual's preference. Interment to follow at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Chestnut Ridge Cemetery, 19570 Burks School Road, Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Mar
9
Visitation
7:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Mar
9
Service
1:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Dear Donald, Donna, and Family, I send you my deepest, heartfelt sympathies on the passing of your mom. I apologize that I cannot attend the viewing or funeral due to my responsibilities in the Missouri House of Representatives here in Jefferson City. As you know I had the honor of knowing Zella from working with her at Mineral Area Hospital in the early 70's. She was always the perfect example of Christian service to others by the charity and love she showed everyone. Although I hadn't seen her in the last couple of years I have always I have always considered a dear friend. Denise and I have you and your entire family in our prayers. With Sympathies, Dale Wright
Dale Wright
March 8, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. Loved all the special moments shared by Donna. She will truly be missed.
jeanne sullens
March 8, 2021
Rest In Peace Zell! I have such good memories of working together at Farmington Community Hospital with Zella and Donna. Zella was always kind, calm and absolutely unflappable even in very difficult situations. What a good, long life she lived. My sympathy to Donna, and all the family she leaves to miss here.
Susie Eaton
March 8, 2021
Donna, so sorry to hear of zellas death. she was a good and kind lady. always loved working with her at the hospital. .
karen jones
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results