Zella P. Gilliam

FARMINGTON – Zella P. Gilliam, of Farmington, passed away on March 6, 2021, at her residence at the age of 93. She was born on February 26, 1928, in Caledonia, Missouri, to Rufus C. and Viola M. (Harbison) Talley who preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Eugene O. Gilliam, her son, Eugene "Randall" Gilliam, her grandson, Richard Travis Stam, her granddaughter, Stephanie Elayne Stam, her siblings, Bernice Lanius, Marion Talley, Russell Talley, and Ruby Barton, and her son in law, Richard G. Stam.

Zella is survived by her children, Patricia Wilson Gilliam of New Orleans, Louisiana, Jean (Raymond) Brady of Grangeville, Idaho, Kenneth (Nita) Gilliam of Park Hills, Donald (Marilyn) Gilliam of Farmington, and Donna Stam of Farmington, 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, her daughter-in-law, Debra Gilliam of Farmington, special niece, Thelma Rawlings of Park Hills, along with many other nieces, nephews, and friends.

Zella was a devout Christian of the Pentecostal faith. She was a strong willed woman who was a doting wife. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Zella enjoyed her 19 year career as a LPN in the emergency room for Parkland Health Center and loved to sew in her spare time designing her own wardrobe. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Tuesday at 7 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel officiated by Pastor Mark Bryant. Wearing of masks is up to individual's preference. Interment to follow at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Chestnut Ridge Cemetery, 19570 Burks School Road, Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.