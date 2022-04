Shirley Aileen Ingram

Shirley Aileen Ingram, 85, of Etowah went home to be with her late husband, Omer, and their baby, Douglas, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. She was born and lived the majority of her life in McMinn County. She worked as a seamstress for many years. Everyone that knew her knows that one... Read More

