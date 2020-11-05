Douglas George Dodson Sr.Douglas George Dodson Sr., 75, of Madison County, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville. Born on June 25, 1945, he was the son of the late Ross George Dodson and Elsie Weakley Dodson.Doug is survived by his wife of 55 years, and the love of his life, Dorcas Collier Dodson; one son, D.G. Dodson Jr. and his wife, Amy; and two grandchildren, Ashley Dodson and fiancé, Sean Costello, and Darren Dodson and fiancée, Lydia Jacobs. In addition, Doug is survived by two brothers, Donny Dodson and his wife, Sue, and Larry Dodson. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Coleman; a sister-in-law, Betty Dodson; and a nephew, Dennis Lam.Doug served in the United States Army with the 82nd Airborne Infantry Division, specializing in Paratroops Operations and was stationed in Fort Bragg, N.C. He was later stationed in the Dominican Republic during the Dominican Civil War. He completed over 25 jumps during his 4 years of service.After the Army, Doug started a career in the glass business, He worked for Virginia Glass Company throughout the 1970's and started his own business, with his son, DG, named Jefferson Glass Company. Doug would later purchase with his son, DG, and his brother, Larry, Virginia Glass Company, Glass and Plastics and Waynesboro Glass before retiring in 2001. Doug loved working in the glass business and the relationships he built with his customers and his employees were always very important to him. He believed business deals were sealed with a handshake.After retiring, when he wasn't spending time on his tractor, taking care of his horses and cows, Doug enjoyed his cross – country trips. He and wife would plan these trips and make sure to stop in each state along the way, having visited every state in the Continental U.S. Doug also enjoyed spending time with family at their beach house at Cape Charles in the Chesapeake Bay Area. He loved to fish and spend time on his boat with family and friends. Cape Charles became a ritual for family every July 4th.Doug leaves behind many stories he often shared with family about his adventures throughout his life. Family often joked that he should have written a book. His stories were always entertaining, whether they made you laugh or cry. He had a way with words that will not soon be forgotten.The family would like to thank the staff at The Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville for the wonderful care Doug received before his passing.A funeral service was held 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, conducted by Pastor Eddie Deane with interment in Lydia Pentecostal Church Cemetery. The family received friends Monday from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.