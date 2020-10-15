Menu
Jane Blake Brame
Jane Blake Brame

Jane Blake Brame passed away on October 5, 2020, at her home of Jordan Farm after a courageous nineteen-year battle with cancer. Bob, her husband of 54 years was by her side.

Born in 1945 in Birmingham, Alabama, Jane grew up in a close-knit extended family and attended Vanderbilt University. She taught public school in Connecticut and Virginia and was an early proponent of homeschooling. She actively welcomed Cambodian refugee families sponsored by St. Giles Presbyterian Church in the 1980s and supported a special needs child born after one family's arrival.

An enthusiastic advocate of intercessory prayer, Jane delighted in lifting up those in need. She will be remembered for her unwavering positive outlook and faith that God is ultimately in control as well as always listening.

Jane was never happier than with an infant in her arms. In addition to her own children, she, owing to God's grace and decades of skilled care at the UVA Cancer Center, joyfully welcomed ten grandchildren and saw them grow and flourish.

Jane is survived by her husband, Bob; her children, Blake, Virginia, John, Thomas, and Dr. Jean-Marie Jean-Pierre; her brothers, Campbell Blake, Dr. Preston Blake, their wives and families; Ainsley and Patricia Green, Leon Lomax; and her dear friend and prayer partner, Sylvia Bé. She was preceded in death by her son, Rob Brame.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Preddy Funeral Home, 301 S Main St., Gordonsville, VA 22942. Visitation hours were held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Interment was held 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22911. The family offered three gatherings for friends, but please do not feel obligated to attend but one.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Emmanuel Bible Church, P.O. Box 686, Cadiz, KY 42211, Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy., Charlottesville, VA 22911, or the UVA Cancer Center, UVA Health, P.O. Box 37963, Boone IA 50036, "Jane Brame / Patients & Friends Research Fund".
Published by Greene County Record on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St, Gordonsville, VA 22942
Oct
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St, Gordonsville, VA 22942
Oct
8
Interment
2:30p.m.
Holly Memorial Gardens
3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
So sad to hear of Janes passing. We have many fond memories of being in your home and enjoying each others company. She was a treasure ,one which will not soon be forgotten. Lori and Mike
Lori and Mike Richards
October 14, 2020
Bob and family, we are so very sorry. Please send us a telephone number where we can reach you. We have been trying, but the numbers we have no longer are current.
Jim and Janice Walsh
October 13, 2020
Dear Bob, Its been years since Ive seen you at Trinity, but Ive heard news that your wife, Jane, has passed away. I am so very sorry. I pray that you would have strength and courage, that our Savior would be near, that you would grieve with hope. No need to reply, but I do pray for you and your family during these hard days. Peace.
Greg Breeding
October 11, 2020
Bob, I was so saddened to hear of Janes passing. Betsy and I offer our sincere condolences and will be praying that you will have the consolation of Jesus to comfort and strengthen you in this time of sorrow.
Bill Cassidy
October 10, 2020
Dearest Bob, I am so sorry to read of your precious Janes passing. It was always a pleasant visit when she stopped by the office. She was a bright light. May her soul rest in peace. God bless.
Beverly Amato
October 8, 2020
Jane my family, my friend thank God for the years I know you and also your prayers and support you will be truly missed but will live on in my heart.
Patricia and Ainsley Green
October 8, 2020
Remembering Jane fondly from my days at Christ Pres. Sincere condolences.
Mary Albert Vogelsong
October 7, 2020
See you at the Heavenly Holy Gathering Jane! Holy Spirit Joyful Comfort for family. Jan
Jan Lavoie
October 7, 2020
Bob,
You may not remember me, because it's been so long. I was married to Larry Spillman when you both were at McGuire Woods.

I was so sorry to read Jane's obituary in today's Richmond paper. I remember you both so fondly. One of my memories of her is one that probably has contributed to my good health. Once when we had lunch together she told me about taking an array of vitamins daily. I took her advice and started a vitamin regimen the next day. That was at least 35 years ago, and I still do that today. Sometimes I have even thought of her over the years as I take my daily regimen!

I was really puzzled when reading the obit and saw the names of your surviving children with no mention of Rob. He was your only child that I knew. So I was so sorry to learn later in the obituary that he had died. Although he was only 5 or 6 the last time I saw him, I thought that he was the cutest and nicest little boy I had ever known. I've often wondered where he is today.

Please accept my condolences for your loss. Writing this to you today will show you how much I thought of you both when we knew each other so long ago - you never forget some people, no matter how much time passes.
Leslie Fellows
Friend
October 7, 2020
Bob, I am so sorry for your loss. Jane was such a generous, giving person. She was gallant in her fight, and now can rest in comfort and peace. Our prayers are with you. God bless you and your family.
John Bates
October 7, 2020