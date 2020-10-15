Menu
Leon M. Fleisher
1928 - 2020
BORN
September 18, 1928
DIED
October 9, 2020
Leon M. Fleisher

September 18, 1932 - October 9, 2020

Leon Melvin Fleisher, 92, of Ruckersville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1928 in Highland County, Virginia, son of the late Elbert Fleisher and Jennie Propst Fleisher.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Selma Botkin; and brother, Curtis Fleisher.

Leon is survived by his loving wife, Macie Hammer Fleisher; daughters, Kathy Bushfield, and Deborah Sheffey (Charlie); grandchildren, Robert Bushfield (Katie Leslie), Rachel Mitchell (Adam), Natalie Sheffey (Edwin), and Allison Sheffey; siblings, Edwin Fleisher and Imogene May; and many other family members and friends.

Leon served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict and worked for Sears as a service technician until he retired. He could fix or "McGyver" anything and never turned down an opportunity to help a neighbor. After retiring, he was still using his skills to keep voting booths operational for elections and continued to help his neighbors. He was also a volunteer firefighter with the Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Department.

Leon loved the Lord and was a devoted Christian who served in many capacities at Ruckersville Baptist Church and New Life Baptist Church.

A funeral service was held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, Virginia. Interment will be private at a later date. Due to Covid-19, please wear a mask if you are attending the service. The service will also be live on the Ryan Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorial contributions may be made in Leon's memory to Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 789 Ruckersville, VA 22968. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com.

Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.

Ryan Funeral Home

12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968


Published by Greene County Record on Oct. 15, 2020.
Leon was a great gentleman Christian man, very caring and I rode with him when I first graduated from WMHS and got my first job in the accounting divison of the telephone company 310 East Market Street, Charlottesville, Va. Bob & Joanne Burkholder. Also, Geraldine Gilbert expresses her condolences to the family.
Joanne Burkholder
Friend
October 11, 2020