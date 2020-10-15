Leon M. Fleisher
September 18, 1932 - October 9, 2020
Leon Melvin Fleisher, 92, of Ruckersville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1928 in Highland County, Virginia, son of the late Elbert Fleisher and Jennie Propst Fleisher.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Selma Botkin; and brother, Curtis Fleisher.
Leon is survived by his loving wife, Macie Hammer Fleisher; daughters, Kathy Bushfield, and Deborah Sheffey (Charlie); grandchildren, Robert Bushfield (Katie Leslie), Rachel Mitchell (Adam), Natalie Sheffey (Edwin), and Allison Sheffey; siblings, Edwin Fleisher and Imogene May; and many other family members and friends.
Leon served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict and worked for Sears as a service technician until he retired. He could fix or "McGyver" anything and never turned down an opportunity to help a neighbor. After retiring, he was still using his skills to keep voting booths operational for elections and continued to help his neighbors. He was also a volunteer firefighter with the Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Department.
Leon loved the Lord and was a devoted Christian who served in many capacities at Ruckersville Baptist Church and New Life Baptist Church.
A funeral service was held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, Virginia. Interment will be private at a later date. Due to Covid-19, please wear a mask if you are attending the service. The service will also be live on the Ryan Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorial contributions may be made in Leon's memory to Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 789 Ruckersville, VA 22968. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com
Published by Greene County Record on Oct. 15, 2020.