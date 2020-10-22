Mary Ellen Smith GarthMary Ellen Smith Garth, 86, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at University of Virginia Medical Center.Mary Ellen retired as treasurer of Greene County where she had worked for 40 plus years. She was born on May 3, 1934 to the late Charlie Estes Smith and Mary Melone Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Wayland Garth; brothers, Leslie Creel Smith, C. N. Smith, and David Warren Smith; sisters, Nellie Smith Leathers, and Judy Smith Morris.She is survived by her daughter, Mary Wayland Garth (Richard T. Lantz)of Fulks Run, Va.; son, James Horace Garth and wife, Marilyn of Ruckersville, Va.; brothers, Robert (Bobby) Smith and wife, Virginia of Madison, Lyle Smith and wife, Irene of Hood, Va., and Kenneth Smith and wife, Liz of Hood, Va.; sisters, Carole S. Milks and husband, Gil of Keswick, Arlene Aylor and husband, Wilmer of Etlan; grandchildren, Ashley Garth Updike and husband, Scott , Ashby Garth and wife, Jill, all of Ruckersville; great-grandchildren, Ella Updike, Clara Updike, Thomas Garth, and Sadie Garth.A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Fairview Christian Church in Hood, Va.