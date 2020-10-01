Samuel Lester Grimsby



Samuel "Sam" or "Les" Lester Grimsby, 78, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, surrounded by loving family after his courageous battle with cancer.



He was born to parents, Samuel and Ida Grimsby, on July 8, 1942, in Rockville Centre, N.Y. Sam was active with football and wrestling at Valley Stream High School (Class of 1961). In his spare time, he worked at a local gas station and raced his '57 Chevy. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964, assigned as a systems repairman in Germany. While there, he enjoyed touring and photographing parts of Europe. In 1964, Sam married Jeanne Arthur. After the birth of their first daughter, they moved to Merrick, N.Y. Two more children later, Sam and Jeanne moved their young family to Rapidan, Va. Sam began work at Sperry Marine Systems (now Northrop Grumman) in 1975 and retired as senior contracts administrator in 1991. He worked another 11 years under contract. While Sam worked at Sperry, he earned his associate's degree in Business Administration from Piedmont Virginia Community College.



He married Janice Marsh, his devoted sweetheart, in 1994, who survives him. Sam and Janice built a home and joyous life together in Ruckersville, Va. The two were inseparable.



Sam is also survived by his adoring children, Laura (Brian) Neske of Warrenton, Va., Robin (Ray) Powers of Bumpass, Va., Gregory (Rachel) Grimsby of Bloomington, Ill., and Timothy (Shirley) Marsh of Palmyra, Va.; and his two beautiful grandchildren, Annabelle and Benjamin Grimsby. Sam is survived by brothers, Norman Grimsby, Ronald Grimsby, and Kenneth Grimsby; and many adoring nieces and nephews.



Sam was predeceased by parents, Samuel and Ida Grimsby; and sisters, Margaret Salisbury, Elsie Williams, and Sylvia Hansen.



There were few things Sam enjoyed more than restoring '57 Chevys, collecting vintage Chevy memorabilia, serving at his church's pancake breakfasts, providing meals to those in need, and hosting New Year's Day breakfasts and summertime barbecues with Janice at their home. Sam thrived from fellowship and "never met a stranger." But above all, Sam cherished each day with Janice and was a proud dad and "Pop."



Sam is fondly remembered for his cheerful anecdotes, his huge heart, the twinkle in his eyes, and deep-bellied laugh.



The immediate family held an intimate viewing upon his passing. A private memorial barbecue will be held in the near future for closest friends and family. There are tentative plans for the family to host a celebration of life for Sam open to all at a later date. The family requests any donations are made to the Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren, 647 Cedar Grove Road, Ruckersville, VA 22968, in lieu of flowers.

