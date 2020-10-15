We heard about our Uncle Jim (that is what our Grandmother called him) via stories about His travels and work accomplishments. He always seems to be busy learning, writing, gardening, and painting. We did enjoy our Washington DC trip many years ago and spending time with our Uncle and cousins. I can attest to robust debates as my Dad and Uncle Jim were not on the same side of many issues. Our prayers go out to the Dunn extended family during this time of sorrow and remembrance.

Jamie Horning Family October 6, 2020