Warren J. Dunn
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
October 4, 2020
Warren J. Dunn

July 9, 1937 - October 4, 2020

Warren J. Dunn, 83, formerly of Winston Salem, N.C., passed away on October 4, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. Mr. Dunn was in the process of moving to Florida when he suffered a massive heart attack.

He was born on July 9, 1937, in Perkins, Okla., to Warren William and Jamie Alyce Dunn. He graduated from Stillwater High School and received both his BA and Master's degree in History from Oklahoma State University. He was first employed by Sunray DX while awaiting appointment by the U.S. State Department as a Foreign Service Officer and was posted to Athens, Greece. He subsequently returned to the United States where he served, in a communications capacity, in a variety of public and private organizations and companies, including Peace Corps, Action, and National Cancer Institute; and Chrysler Corporation and J C Penney. He served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Communications at HUD and HHS during the Carter Administration, followed by appointments as Senior Vice President for Communications at the Federal Home Loan Bank Board and Mortgage Bankers Association. He finished his career at the National Rural Electric Association and retired in 2000.

Upon his retirement he moved to Madison County Virginia where he served with the Orange County Historical Society and the James Madison Museum. In 2013 he moved to Winston Salem, N.C., where he was active with the Reynolda House Museum of Art and the Partnership for Prosperity. His hobbies included painting and model building and he continued to write, creating a blog - warrendunn-author - and was in the process of finishing his 5th (unpublished) novel entitled "Takeback."

He is survived by his wife, Carole; two children, W. Kenneth (Patricia) and Alyson Dunn; and two stepchildren, Chad McGown and Andrea (William) Creighton. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Andres, Zachary and Sebastian Dunn, Taylor, Samantha, Jeffery and Ava Creighton and McKendrey Rose McGown and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his "best dog in the world," Trooper in 2016.

In accordance with his wishes no funeral or memorial service is planned. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piedmont Opera, 636 Holly Street, Winston Salem, NC 27101, NFXF, 1861 International Dr., Suite 200, McLean VA 22102, or https://FragileX.org/donate/ , National Multiple Sclerosis Society: https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/Donation2?df_id=55995&55995.donation=form1. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory

604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209
Published by Greene County Record on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
13 Entries
Carole, you were amazing and fun neighbors in Winston-Salem. You helped get me through a scary time in my life. I will miss drinking good wine on your terrace and talking about life, art, dogs, and motorcycles without mufflers! Sissy will miss barking at Warren in the hallway but kissing him on the nose when he gave her some cheese. My life is much richer because of Warren and I will miss him terribly.
Bill Stokes
Friend
October 9, 2020
Carol, Im so sorry for your loss. Love to you and your family. Laura
Laura Krebs
October 8, 2020
Carole, my heart is breaking for you! Warren was full of life and so fun to talk to; so many interests. Please let me know your new address when you can. Your sewing friends love you very much.
Kathleen Baden
October 8, 2020
Dear Daddy-Do,
Always doing and never done; you will live in my heart forever. You were my rock and my guide. I will never let you go.
Love your daughter, Alyson
Alydon Dunn
Daughter
October 7, 2020
Warren was an active part of the Stillwater Highschool class of 1955 and I looked for and never found him at our reunions. He was always looking to the future through the past. So sorry to know of his sudden death. He was a gifted man. God bless you in your grief.
Carolyn Buser
Classmate
October 7, 2020
Warren was the smartest guy we ever met. He also was lots of fun, and a great sport whenever we kidded him on our many trips together. For about 35 years we've been honored to be friends with Warren and Carole, sharing many trips and visits to each other's home, yet never lived in the same city. You will always be remembered and loved.
Aleta & Jim McGhee
Friend
October 7, 2020
Carole, I am stunned and my heart breaks for you. Please let me know how you are and what your plans are when you figure it all out.
I am forever thankful for Warren’s encouragement in my painting endeavors. Take care and call me whenever.
Love you, Diana
Diana Ernest
Friend
October 7, 2020
Our hearts go out to Carol and the family, may you feel the comfort of Our Father God during this time of loss. Warren will be greatly missed.
Cindy Edwards
Friend
October 7, 2020
Thanks for everything you did Dad. I'll miss you more than I can express.
Ken Dunn
Son
October 7, 2020
We heard about our Uncle Jim (that is what our Grandmother called him) via stories about His travels and work accomplishments. He always seems to be busy learning, writing, gardening, and painting. We did enjoy our Washington DC trip many years ago and spending time with our Uncle and cousins. I can attest to robust debates as my Dad and Uncle Jim were not on the same side of many issues. Our prayers go out to the Dunn extended family during this time of sorrow and remembrance.
Jamie Horning
Family
October 6, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kathleen Shelton Clark
Friend
October 6, 2020
bill dunn
October 6, 2020
Warren was my brother and a dynamic force and guidance in my life. He will be grately missed.
william dunn
Brother
October 6, 2020