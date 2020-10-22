Menu
Search
Menu
Madison County Eagle
Madison County Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Beatrice Graff Swetman
Beatrice Graff Swetman

1928 – 2020

CULPEPER. Va.

Beatrice Swetman passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Hospice House in Charlottesville Va. Beatrice was born in Rochester, N.Y., the daughter of the late Gordon Graff and Florence Graff. She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Clayton S. Swetman.

Mrs. Swetman was a keypunch operator for the Greece Central School District in Greece, N.Y. and retired from the same position from the Monroe County Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Lea Grace of Sonoma Calif., and Karen Diane Kasper and husband, Leonard, of Lancaster Pa.; sons, David S. Swetman and wife, Jody, of Churchville, N.Y., and Tim Swetman and wife, Linda, of Madison, Va.; seven grandchildren, David Grace, Kimberly Walters, Len Kasper, Wendy Kasper, and Tyler Swetman; and seven great-grandchildren, Morgan Kasper, Brandie Kasper, Lenny Kasper, Karen Walters, Michael Walters Jenna Bassett and Theodore Druin.

A memorial service will be held outdoors on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Madison Presbyterian, 1236 Fishback Road, Madison, VA 22727, with interment at the Columbarium behind the Church. In these challenging times please wear a mask and social distance.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 297, Madison, VA 22727, or The Hospice House, 501 Park Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison County Eagle on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Madison Presbyterian
1236 Fishback Road, Madison, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Karen & Family, Thoughts & Prayers for All! Your Mom was my Mom too! I have many great memories at your house & on our trips together. Also the camping. She will be forever in my heart. I Love her Dearly, along with your family
Linette Apa Henry
October 16, 2020