Clodomiro Olivieri
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Clodomiro Olivieri

Clodomiro Olivieri, 88, of Pratts, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Countryside Nursing Home. He was born on June 26, 1932, to the late Raymond Olivieri and Diega Ortiz Olivieri.

He is survived by daughters, Helen Marks and husband, Joel, of Madison and Lydia Cruz of N.Y.; sister, Sara Planas; grandchildren, Jillian Behrmann, Sandra Behrmann-Driver, Thorne Driver, Meredith Schwartzmiller, Jason Schwartzmiller, Rachel Behrmann Pruitt, Joey Pruitt, Maggie Zayas, and Leslie Donato; and great-grandchildren, Meagan Zayas and Olivia Driver.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 East Chandler Street, Culpeper, VA 22701. Pastor Joel Marks officiated.

Published by Madison County Eagle on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Culpeper National Cemetery
501 East Chandler Street, Culpeper, Virginia
