Dorothy Jean Tanner August 17, 1930 - September 16, 2020 Born to John Joseph Chauvin and Clara (LaFlam) Chauvin, Dorothy grew up near the Canadian border in Malone, N.Y. Her home on Duane St. was close to everything. Her father's auto shop was across the street and a few blocks west of Dorothy's elementary school. Her childhood was filled with tapdancing, roller skating, trips to Montreal – where Dorothy could speak the language of her ancestors – and a short walk to a pond that in the winter became the town's ice-skating rink. Lacking figure skates, she adapted her older brother John's hockey skates. Though born during the Depression, Dorothy said she never knew her family was poor. One of five children, and the only girl, she attended Franklin Academy where she was the junior class secretary, played clarinet in the band, and was a member of the varsity cheer squad (Go Huskies!) Dorothy, one of the taller girls in the school, was coaxed into playing basketball for one year but it was not for her. She disliked defense. "I just always thought, 'If you want to shoot the ball, go ahead,' "she once said. She continued that philosophy the rest of her life, not wanting to get in the way of others' passions. Dorothy gave everyone a shot. She later was a secretary at Flanders School until marrying Richard Tanner, her husband of 63 years, on June 28, 1952. Richard was attending college in Potsdam, N.Y., but an influx of soldiers enrolling at the school caused Richard to bunk in Malone. The newlyweds honeymooned at Blue Mountain Lake in the Adirondacks. The couple lived in Schenectady, N.Y., Roanoke, Va., and finally, Madison, Va,, where she spent her final 37 years. Dorothy loved to sew and knit, making the socks Richard wore to his interview that began a long career with General Electric. During the conversation, Richard looked down to see a pin still tucked in the threads. That was one lesson—remove all pins—among many she shared when teaching her daughters Melissa and Martha about the craft. She also passed down a love of cooking. Dorothy made boursin cheese spread and fudge on Christmas Eve, and throughout the year whipped up a chianti-infused spaghetti sauce from a recipe that's been in the family for generations. Music was a constant in Dorothy's life. Her soprano voice – always in tune and on time – could be heard as a child while washing dishes with her brother, Doug, or offering solos in church, like "He Shall Feed His Flock Like a Shepherd" from Handel's Messiah. Dorothy sang Bach's "Bist Du Bei Mir" (Be Thou Near Me) at the wedding of Peggy and James Baseler, the former pastor at Hebron Lutheran Church in Madison. Dorothy was a member of Hebron's choir and handbell ensemble, and a charter member of the Madison Choral Society. She passed on her love of music to her children, Melissa, John, and Martha, and supported them through numerous lessons and performances. On her final day, hospice nurses played classical music as Dorothy passed into Heaven where her family is certain that she's singing, still in tune and on time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hebron Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1009, Madison, VA 22727, the Madison Choral Society, P.O. Box 802, Madison, VA 22727, or the Madison Emergency Services Association (MESA), 927 Orange Road, Madison, VA 22727. She is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Bill) Fulton and Martha (Mike Malloy); son, John; grandson, Steven Fulton (Ellie Fulton); and brother Doug Chauvin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Tanner; brothers, John, Bob, and Michael Chauvin; and grandson, Matthew Fulton. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Hebron Lutheran Church with interment at the church cemetery.