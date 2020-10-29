Menu
Dorothy Louise Anderson Shifflett
Dorothy Louise Shifflett, 83, of Unionville, went home to be with Jesus surrounded by her family on Friday, October 23, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Robley and Lillian Anderson and was also preceded in death by brothers, Charles Anderson and Bobby Anderson; grandson, Larry James Shifflett Jr.; and sister-in-law Brenda Anderson.

She is survived by her husband, James N. Shifflett; sons, Jeff Shifflett and wife, Anita of Wolftown, Larry Shifflett and wife, Cindy of Haleyville, Ala.; daughter, Pamela Morris and husband, Jeff of Orange; brother, Wayne Anderson of Wolftown; sister, Jean Whitbeck and husband, Bobby of Wolftown; sister-in-law, Bertha Anderson of Madison; grandchildren, Angela Backe and husband, Eddie of Radiant, Jason Morris and wife, Kayla of Orange, Noah Shifflett of Haleyville Ala.; great-grandchildren, Thomas, Zachariah, Andrew, and Emilyn Backe, Ainsley, Sadie and Gavin Morris.

A graveside funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Madison Memorial Garden conducted by Pastor Jeff Shifflett.

A special thanks to the congregation of Wolftown Pentecostal Chapel, Hospice of the Piedmont and the Orange County Rescue Squad.

Published by Madison County Eagle on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA 22727
Oct
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Madison Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
Pam-Prayers and love to you and the family. Heaven got an incredible angel!
Dawn C Thomas
October 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss! God Bless!r
Ruth Wood
October 26, 2020