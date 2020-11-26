Frederick Thomas Jordon Jr.Frederick "Smokey" Thomas Jordon Jr., 74, passed away on September 3, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Smokey was born in Albemarle County, Virginia, on May 2, 1946. He lived all his life in Orange County and Charlottesville, Virginia. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Deborah Jordan Curry Norman, and her mother, Sharon Sedberry Jordan.Smokey graduated from Orange County High School in 1964, where he was an outstanding athlete. He attended Virginia Tech on a full football scholarship before serving in Vietnam with the United States Army. He was awarded the Bronze Star. He worked as a manager in the financial field. He continued his love of athletics by exercising and working out several times a week. He was a runner participating in over 35 marathons, an avid UVA fan, an award-winning chili chef, and a loyal friend.He is survived by his grandson, Michael Edward Curry Jr. and his wife, Melody, of Prince Frederick, Maryland. Also surviving are his former son-in-law, Michael Curry Sr. and his wife, Susan, and his son-in-law, Keith Norman.A graveside service will be held at Graham Cemetery, Orange, Virginia, on Saturday November 28, 2020, at 1 p.m., weather permitting. Masks and social distancing are required.