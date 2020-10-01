Grover Harold FaulconerGrover Harold Faulconer, 85, of Orange, Virginia, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born on January 29, 1935, in Madison, Virginia, to William Hamilton Faulconer Sr., and Violet Watson Faulconer.Harold is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 64 years, Anne Meade Smith Faulconer; his daughters, Carol H. Faulconer and Martha F. Gray (G.W.); brother, Robert Grant Faulconer (Jackie); sister, Barbara Joan Gibson (Bernard); and sister-in-law, Dorothy Carpenter Faulconer.He is also survived by his pride and joy, his grandchildren, Julius Andrew Coppa III, Catherine M. Gray (Ryan), and Mary B. Miller (James).He was preceded in death by his brothers, William H. Faulconer Jr., and Charles Edward Faulconer; sister-in-law, Ethel Colvin Faulconer; and son-in-law, Michael Aumack Strong.As a student in Madison County, Harold excelled in football and track. After graduating, he served as a Sergeant in the United States Army, stationed at Killeen Base from 1954 to 1956, then in the Army Reserve until 1963. Following his discharge, Harold was a lineman and construction supervisor at Dominion Virginia Power until his retirement. Early in life, he was an active member of the local Jaycees and Lion's Club. He was a past master of the Independent Masonic Lodge #138 and well known for teaching the catechism to many of its members.As a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church for 58 years, Harold worked tirelessly for the betterment of his church. No task was too small or too large, from serving on the Vestry as Junior Warden to mowing the lawn, painting Sunday School rooms, or repairing the outside shutters.Harold took great pride in tending his lawn and gardens. He spent countless hours in his workshop repairing and refinishing furniture. His handiwork can be found proudly displayed in the homes of each of his family members.Harold was an avid reader and loved puzzles. He also loved to travel. From the Cliffs of Moher to the beaches of Kennebunkport, Harold and Anne Meade were always planning their next trip. Annual family vacations to the Outer Banks were a special source of joy, as he delighted in spending time with his family. He was happiest when surrounded by his children and grandchildren.Those who had the good fortune of knowing Harold can attest to his genuine character, to his kindness, and to his sense of humor. He could often be found around town offering a helping hand, walking the track, or sharing a laugh with friends and strangers alike.Harold's family will inter his ashes in the St. Thomas Memorial Garden on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. We ask that all those attending this celebration of his life wear a mask and maintain a safe social distance. A reception will be held at a later date.Harold spent a lifetime in service to others.In lieu of flowers, a contribution to a charity or organization special to you would be a fitting honor to his memory.