Jacob Clifton SiskJacob Clifton Sisk, 44, of Leon, Va., passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, from a logging accident. He was born on September 27, 1975, to Johnny Lee Sisk and Janet Marie Jenkins Sisk.Jacob was a deacon and member of Thoroughfare Bible Church. He loved God and his family. Jacob enjoyed cutting timber, hunting, and riding horses with family and friends.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Mandy Shairee Rankin Sisk; son, Daniel Emery Sisk; three daughters, Ashley Marie Sisk, Lindsey Elizabeth Sisk, and Emily Brooklyn Sisk; brother, Virgil Sisk and wife, Vickie; Mandy's parents, Fred and Belinda Rankin; brother-in-law, Marq Rankin and wife, Nicole; and nieces and nephews.A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Thoroughfare Bible Church, Leon, Va. with Pastor Neal Warner officiating. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison.