Jacob Clifton Sisk
Jacob Clifton Sisk

Jacob Clifton Sisk, 44, of Leon, Va., passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, from a logging accident. He was born on September 27, 1975, to Johnny Lee Sisk and Janet Marie Jenkins Sisk.

Jacob was a deacon and member of Thoroughfare Bible Church. He loved God and his family. Jacob enjoyed cutting timber, hunting, and riding horses with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Mandy Shairee Rankin Sisk; son, Daniel Emery Sisk; three daughters, Ashley Marie Sisk, Lindsey Elizabeth Sisk, and Emily Brooklyn Sisk; brother, Virgil Sisk and wife, Vickie; Mandy's parents, Fred and Belinda Rankin; brother-in-law, Marq Rankin and wife, Nicole; and nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Thoroughfare Bible Church, Leon, Va. with Pastor Neal Warner officiating. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison.

Published by Madison County Eagle on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA 22727
Sep
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Thoroughfare Bible Church
, Leon, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
19 Entries
Barbara Powell
September 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 28, 2020
May you find peace in God ... Prayers and love to each of you as you navigate through this difficult time .
Kelly Hoffman-Cockerille
September 27, 2020
My heart breaks for the loss of Mr Sisk. I flood heaven with prayers for peace beyond understanding for Mrs Sisk, Daniel and Ashley. You are in my heart and thoughts. Daniel and Ashley I enjoyed teaching you in Art... and I am so sorry for your loss. Please reach out if there is anything I can do to help you to artistically process your loss. Love, Mrs Hornek
Tammy Hornek
September 27, 2020
May God's comfort be with you at this difficult time. We are praying for you.
Emily & Philip Southard
September 26, 2020
I am so sorry for you loss you are in my prayers
Kindra Simmons
September 26, 2020
The entire logging community and members of the Virginia Loggers Association send their condolences to the family. So many of our members have reached out to express their sympathy and want the Sisk family to know they care. The Sisk family also has a caring logging family who are praying for the family. God bless! Ron Jenkins, VLA Exec. Dir.
Ronald Stuart Jenkins
September 25, 2020
Garrick Rankin
September 25, 2020
I am so terribly sorry to hear this dreadful news. Many prayers for all of you as you grieve the loss of your precious loved one. May God given strength sustain you and sweet memories bring comfort in the difficult days ahead. =™
Carolyn Yowell
September 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We remember Jacob as a young lad working at a very young age at the mill, operating a wood processor. We couldn't believe the experience he had at that age. He was a special young man.
Ramoneda Bros. Stave Mill/Hilda Nicholson
Acquaintance
September 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Ramoneda Bros. Stave Mill
Acquaintance
September 24, 2020
We are so very sorry for the loss of a wonderful son, husband and Father. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Peter and Peggy Mocarski
September 24, 2020
a loved one
September 24, 2020
My heart breaks for the family. May you find much comfort in knowing that he is now a child of the King. What a blessing it is to the family when you know your family members are saved by the grace of God.
Julie Alger
September 24, 2020
Loved seeing Jacob Sunday's at church. As he handed out church bulletins, he always smiled and greeted me with a hug. He will be greatly missed. RIP Jacob.
Hazel Kreh
September 23, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear about this accident. Jacob was my cousin and although we didn't talk much he was still family and will be missed greatly by many. I will be praying for all of the family. God be with all of you. Heaven gained an angel.
Sherry Lambert
September 23, 2020
I met Jacob way back when we started school. He was a good ole boy and always there. I met Mandy years later when we worked at Aides Discount Store. What a beautiful family you have. I am so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you each. Sincerely, Margaret
Margaret Henshaw Morris
September 23, 2020
So sorry to hear this. My love and prayers are with the family.
Connie kibler
September 23, 2020
My prayers go to the family. Sorry for your loss.
Jennifer Weakley Tolbert
September 23, 2020