Lewis Earl ShifflettLewis Earl Shifflett, 99, of Wolftown, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his residence.Born April 8, 1921, he was the son of the late Charles Edward Shifflett and Ruth Gertrude McDaniel Shifflett. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Hoy, Douglas and Shirley Shifflett; and his sisters, Lillian Anderson and Sadie Berry.Lewis was a member, deacon, and trustee at Wolftown Pentecostal Chapel.He is survived by his wife, Mary Susan Taylor Shifflett; daughters, Brenda S. Hutchinson and husband, Darrell, Anita D. Shifflett and husband, Pastor Jeff and Rebecca F. Powell and husband, Brian; grandchildren, Steve Colvin, Angela Backe and Fletcher Powell; and great-grandchildren, Cierra Colvin,Victoria Mayfield Thomas Backe, Zachariah Backe, Andrew Backe and Emiyn Backe.A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Rose Park Rapidan Cemetery conducted by Pastor Jeff Shifflett.