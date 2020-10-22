Menu
Search
Menu
Madison County Eagle
Madison County Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lewis Earl Shifflett
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020
Lewis Earl Shifflett

Lewis Earl Shifflett, 99, of Wolftown, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his residence.

Born April 8, 1921, he was the son of the late Charles Edward Shifflett and Ruth Gertrude McDaniel Shifflett. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Hoy, Douglas and Shirley Shifflett; and his sisters, Lillian Anderson and Sadie Berry.

Lewis was a member, deacon, and trustee at Wolftown Pentecostal Chapel.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Susan Taylor Shifflett; daughters, Brenda S. Hutchinson and husband, Darrell, Anita D. Shifflett and husband, Pastor Jeff and Rebecca F. Powell and husband, Brian; grandchildren, Steve Colvin, Angela Backe and Fletcher Powell; and great-grandchildren, Cierra Colvin,Victoria Mayfield Thomas Backe, Zachariah Backe, Andrew Backe and Emiyn Backe.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Rose Park Rapidan Cemetery conducted by Pastor Jeff Shifflett.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison County Eagle on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Rose Park Rapidan Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.