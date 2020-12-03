Lillian Ann Sims
Lillian Ann Sims, 87, of Madison County, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Culpeper Regional Hospital. She was the daughter to the late James Harris Monroe and Sadie Elizabeth Monroe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Sims; brothers, Charles Monroe, William Monroe, and Ronnie Anderson; and sister Mary Jane Jackson.
She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Orange, serving both as head of the Missionary and Usher Boards.
Lillian is survived by her daughters, Lisa Ann Johnson and husband, Kevin, of Barboursville, Darnella "Nell" Sims Cunningham of Fredericksburg, and Veronica "Lynn" Alexander and husband, Luther, of Madison; sons, Curtis A. Sims and wife, Clementine, of Madison, Bruce N. Sims and wife, Irene, of Columbia, Md., Rickey Sims and wife, Bridgett, of Atlanta, Ga., and David J. Sims of Ruckersville, Va.; brothers, James Monroe of Orange, and Pastors Mallory Monroe and wife, Denise, of Madison; 17 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rock Hall Cemetery in Madison, Va., conducted by Pastor Reese Washington.
In lieu of flowers, her children request that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation
Preddy Funeral Home in Orange is assisting the family.
