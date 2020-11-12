Mary Frances Carey CampbellMary Frances Campbell, 84, of Madison, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Mountain View Nursing Home. She was born on April 23, 1936, to the late Roy Carey and Annie Belle French Carey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie Mac Campbell; sons, Michael Campbell and Jeffery Campbell; brothers, Joe Carey, William Carey, Leroy Carey, John Carey, and Henry Carey; and sisters, Shelva Richards, Emma Jasper, Julia Armstead, Laura Skew, and Florence Marshall.She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Beasley and husband, Irvin, and Denise Campbell; sons, William Campbell, John Campbell, and Paul Campbell and wife, Tammy; brothers, Arthur Carey and Jacob Carey; and sister, Mardi Street.A funeral service was held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, conducted by Pastor Frank Lewis. Interment was held at Gordon-Beasley Cemetery. The family received friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.