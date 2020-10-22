Menu
Search
Menu
Madison County Eagle
Madison County Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Philip Price Smith
1988 - 2020
BORN
1988
DIED
2020
Philip Price Smith

Philip Price Smith, age 32, died on Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was born on July 9, 1988, in Charlottesville.

Phil was the loving husband of Ashley Susan (Guzzetta) Smith and father of Annabelle Mae Smith and Cooper Franklin Smith. He is also survived by his parents, Thomas Price Smith and Teresa Fay Powell Smith of Madison; grandmother, Annie Wooten Powell of Amherst; brother, Stuart Smith and his wife, Ashby Pollard Smith and their son, Mitt of Powhatan; and a very supportive extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Duval Hannon Powell Sr., Josephine Price Smith and Francis Percival Smith III.

Phil graduated from Madison County High School in 2006 and the University of Mary Washington in 2010. A licensed CPA, he recently started a private CPA practice in Raleigh. Phil enjoyed family, golf, animals, sports and sports trivia and any outdoor adventure.

A private memorial service was held in Raleigh, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Interment will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Hebron Lutheran Church in Madison. Due to COVID, social distancing and masks are required. There will be no family night or reception.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in memory of Phil to Saving Grace at savinggracenc.org or to a charity of your choice.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison County Eagle on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
My deepest sympathies to the family and frIends of Philip. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
October 20, 2020
We are so sad for the family. Just know that God only takes the best. Fay and Tom raised two wonderful sons. They were Great parents. We are praying for each one of you. God is good and he will take care of you. We love you
Wanda and Maynard
October 18, 2020
My nephew Philip will always hold the fondest memories for me and my family. He will be missed by many who loved and admired him. Sincerest Condolences to his Family.
Stacy B. Powell
October 18, 2020
We are so incredibly sorry and pray that healing can begin for this family and God puts his hands on this beautiful family and guides them to high ground..
Kelly and Jimmy Simpson
October 12, 2020
To The PRECIOUS LOVING FAMILY OF PHILIP my words just can't express my sadness and LOVE for all of you. My heart aches and condolences to you all. LOVE MARY LOU
Mary Lou Wooten Fitzgerald
October 11, 2020