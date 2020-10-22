Philip Price Smith
Philip Price Smith, age 32, died on Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was born on July 9, 1988, in Charlottesville.
Phil was the loving husband of Ashley Susan (Guzzetta) Smith and father of Annabelle Mae Smith and Cooper Franklin Smith. He is also survived by his parents, Thomas Price Smith and Teresa Fay Powell Smith of Madison; grandmother, Annie Wooten Powell of Amherst; brother, Stuart Smith and his wife, Ashby Pollard Smith and their son, Mitt of Powhatan; and a very supportive extended family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Duval Hannon Powell Sr., Josephine Price Smith and Francis Percival Smith III.
Phil graduated from Madison County High School in 2006 and the University of Mary Washington in 2010. A licensed CPA, he recently started a private CPA practice in Raleigh. Phil enjoyed family, golf, animals, sports and sports trivia and any outdoor adventure.
A private memorial service was held in Raleigh, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Interment will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Hebron Lutheran Church in Madison. Due to COVID, social distancing and masks are required. There will be no family night or reception.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in memory of Phil to Saving Grace at savinggracenc.org
or to a charity of your choice
.
