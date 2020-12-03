Richard Mudge
Richard Mudge, 79, of Madison, Va., passed away on November 27, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tenn. He has many people waiting to see him again, including Texanna, his wife of 60 years, a daughter, two grandson and more.
He is survived by his five children, Cathy McCarthey, Robin Bowden, Robert Mudge, Rhonda Woodward and Dodie Ernst; 10 grandchildren, Tammy, Sherry, Ashley, Karlee, Laura, Jennifer, Christopher, and Ryan; many great-grand kids; a brother, Larry Northrup; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Richard enjoyed riding motorcycles, boating, horseback riding, camping, fishing and went skydiving for the first time at the age of 65. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He spent 45 years in construction and helped to build many of the buildings, walls and roads in and around Northern Virginia. He enjoyed telling a dirty joke and loved to dance the night away with Mom in his arms. Keep on dancing Dad. We will miss you Dad!
Special thanks to Cloverhill Senior Living for taking great care of him in the last year of life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cloverhill, 2317 US 411, Maryville, TN 37801, www.mccammonammonsclick.com
