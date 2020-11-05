Ronnie William WeakleyRonnie William Weakley, 59, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his residence. He was born on October 2, 1961, in Charlottesville, the son of the late Claude Randolph Weakley Jr. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and Gary Haynes.He is survived by his mother, Annie Mae Haynes Weakley; son, Kyle Worth Weakley of Stanardsville; brother, Danny R. Weakley and wife, Karen, of Madison; sister, Mary Askew and husband, Jim, of Brightwood; grandson, Connor Aurelious Weakley; niece Alexis Weakley; and a nephew, Daniel Ryan Weakley.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.Preddy Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements.