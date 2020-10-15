Ruth Pearl Dodson WeakleyRuth Pearl Dodson Weakley, 85, of Brightwood, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020, at her residence. She was born on October 12, 1934, in Madison County, the daughter of the late William Henry Dodson and Ruthie Frances Dodson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lee Weakley; son-in-law, Russell Corbin; and brothers, James, Jacob and Bernard Dodson.Ruth was a very loving wife, mother, nanny and friend and her family loved going to her home for a Sunday meal. She was a member of Thoroughfare Bible Church where she taught children's Sunday School and was the Secretary of the Board for over 35 years.She is survived by two daughters, Christine Breeden and husband, Michael, and Brenda Corbin; son, Larry Weakley; five grandchildren, James Corbin and wife, Debbie, Lori Hitt and husband, Daniel, Michael Breeden Jr., Michele Smith and husband, Chris, and Bryan Weakley; eight great-grandchildren, Shelby Corbin, Devyn Hitt and wife, Katiee, Dalton and Kaylee Hitt, Dakota and Mason Breeden, Kayla Holt and Ava Smith; one great great-granddaughter, Lillie Hitt; brothers, Delma Dodson and wife, Barbara, and Clifford Dodson and wife, Hazel; and sisters-in-law, Gail and Nancy Dodson.A memorial service was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Thoroughfare Bible Church with Pastors Perry Utz and Neal Warner officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service, from 1 until 2 pm Tuesday at the church. A private burial will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy., Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or Thoroughfare Bible Church, P.O. Box 1811, Madison, VA 22727.