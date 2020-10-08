Menu
Terry Wayne Long
1975 - 2020
BORN
1975
DIED
2020
Terry Wayne Long, 44, of Wolftown, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home. He was born on November 3, 1975, to Gary Wayne Long and the late Catherine Helen Breeden Long.

Terry was a hard worker, always willing to help others. His granddaughter was his pride and joy.

Besides his dad, he is survived by his daughter, Katlyn Nicole Berry and fiance', Gregory Coles Wood; sister, Joyce Ventre and husband, Wesley, of Louisa; granddaughter, Ariel Rae Wood-Berry; and niece, Dallas Ventre.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Rose Park Rapidan Cemetery in Wolftown, Va., with Pastor Jeff Shifflett officiating.

Published by Madison County Eagle on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Long Family Cemetery
, Wolftown, Virginia
