Ursella Grand Pré



June 7, 1927 - October 18, 2020



Ursella June Grand Pré (Carlson), age 93, passed away on October 18, 2020, at her home in Reva, Virginia surrounded by family.



Cella was born to Peder and Christine Carlson in Dunseith, North Dakota June 7, 1927. She was the youngest of their six children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donn; and is survived by their children, Bruce, Kevin, Doneva, Colin, Annette Renée and Jimmy; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.



There will be a graveside service for Ursella at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 East Chandler Street, Culpeper, Va. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. Following, family and friends will gather at Grand Pré Farm, 1681 Wilderness Road, Reva, Va.



In lieu of flowers, donations to The Hospice of the Piedmont or the Madison County Rescue Squad would be appreciated.



Clore English Funeral Home



11190 James Monroe Highway Culpeper VA 22701



Published by Madison County Eagle on Oct. 29, 2020.