Walton C. Thompson
October 4, 1921 - November 17, 2020
Walton C. Thompson, 99, of Reva, Va., passed away on November 17, 2020. Mr. Thompson was born on October 4, 1921, to Samuel Thompson and Lucy Bennett Thompson. He was the widower of Ada Marie Thompson.
Mr. Thompson was the last of his family that also included siblings Alfred H. Thompson, Samuel B. Thompson, John P. Thompson, Lilly B. Crist, and Mary Lou Curtis.
He retired from U.S. Merchant Marine; was a World War II veteran, a farmer, a very hard worker; conservative, a strong American Patriot, raised during the depression without a father, who died when Walton was about 12 and all four brothers fought in World War II returning home unharmed.
Due to Covid 19, a private memorial service will be held at Novum Baptist Church, on December 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, consider memorial donations to the Novum Baptist Church, 1629 Novum Church Rd., Reva, VA 22735, or the Madison Volunteer Rescue Squad, Attn: Treasurer, P.O. Box 868, Madison. VA 22727.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared through clore-english.com
.
The Thompson family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA 22701
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Madison County Eagle on Nov. 26, 2020.