Barbara Newman BartleyBarbara Newman Bartley, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1940, in Unionville, Va. Her late parents were George Arthur and Mamie Cook Newman. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Radford L. Bartley Jr.; brothers, George Arthur Newman Jr., and John Edward Newman and Carroll E. Newman; her sisters, Jane N. Goodwin and Peggy N. Crane; and her daughter, Julia A Bartley.She is survived by her son, John C Bartley and wife, Kim of Orange; and daughter, Susan Bartley-Thomas and husband, Vander of Charlottesville; her sister, Helen N Piazza of Revere Massachusetts; and her grandchildren, who loved her as their "Mimi".As per request, graveside services will be kept private for immediate family with Orange Baptist Pastor Alan Miller officiating.Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name directly to Orange Baptist Church horizons fund. Arrangements by Preddy Funeral Home of Orange.