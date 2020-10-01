Menu
Betty Lou Farrish Roberts
1947 - 2020
Betty Lou Farrish Roberts

Betty Lou Farrish Roberts, 73, of Orange, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on March 6, 1947, in Charlottesville, the daughter of the late William Webster and Annie Bradshaw Farrish. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Peyton Farrish. Mrs. Roberts was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, an avid bowler, bingo player, and loved reading and spending time with family members.

She is survived by her husband, Jesse James Roberts Jr., of Orange; a daughter, Kelly Roberts Banks and husband, Greg, of Cincinnati, Ohio; sons, Jesse James Roberts III, and wife, Debbie, of Orange, and William Piner Roberts and wife, Mandy, of Culpeper; and grandchildren, Brianna Peyton Williams, Caleb James Roberts, Tyler Calvin Roberts, and Karly Lynn Roberts.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Graham Cemetery in Orange, with Pastor Chris Cook officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 493 Blackwell Road # 319, Warrenton, VA 20186, or Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 19076 Monrovia Road, Orange, VA 22960.

Preddy Funeral Home, of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published by Orange County Review on Oct. 1, 2020.
RIP Sweet lady. I only knew you a short time but you definitely stole my heart. Fly High Sweet Angel.
Melissa sykes
September 30, 2020
a loved one
September 30, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Betty Lou was very sweet. My prayers go out to Kelly and Jesse and the rest of the family.
Trey Durham
September 30, 2020
Anthony Goff
September 29, 2020
My sympathy to Betty's family. I bowled with Betty many years ago at Terrace Bowl in Ch'ville. I remember Betty as kind, friendly and a very good bowler.
Glenda Morris
September 29, 2020