Betty Lou Farrish RobertsBetty Lou Farrish Roberts, 73, of Orange, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her residence.She was born on March 6, 1947, in Charlottesville, the daughter of the late William Webster and Annie Bradshaw Farrish. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Peyton Farrish. Mrs. Roberts was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, an avid bowler, bingo player, and loved reading and spending time with family members.She is survived by her husband, Jesse James Roberts Jr., of Orange; a daughter, Kelly Roberts Banks and husband, Greg, of Cincinnati, Ohio; sons, Jesse James Roberts III, and wife, Debbie, of Orange, and William Piner Roberts and wife, Mandy, of Culpeper; and grandchildren, Brianna Peyton Williams, Caleb James Roberts, Tyler Calvin Roberts, and Karly Lynn Roberts.A memorial graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Graham Cemetery in Orange, with Pastor Chris Cook officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 493 Blackwell Road # 319, Warrenton, VA 20186, or Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 19076 Monrovia Road, Orange, VA 22960.Preddy Funeral Home, of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.