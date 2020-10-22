Carl Coxson Jr.
Carl Coxson Jr., 54, of Rochelle, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Gordonsville. He was born December 18, 1965, in Charlottesville, Va.
Mr. Coxson was employed at American Woodmark Inc. in Orange for many years.
He is survived by his parents, Carl Coxson Sr., and Mary Virginia Coxson of Rochelle; daughter, Kanesha Coxson, fiancée Eric White; and grandson, Eric White Jr all of Fredericksburg; sister, Shelia Arrington and husband, Anthony; niece, McKayla Arrington; and a nephew, Anthony Arrington Jr., all of Rochelle.
A graveside funeral service will be held 1 p.m., on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Main Uno Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Pastor Darnell Lundy.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m., at Preddy Funeral Home in Orange.
Published by Orange County Review on Oct. 22, 2020.