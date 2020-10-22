Menu
Carl Coxson Jr.
1965 - 2020
BORN
1965
DIED
2020
Carl Coxson Jr.

Carl Coxson Jr., 54, of Rochelle, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Gordonsville. He was born December 18, 1965, in Charlottesville, Va.

Mr. Coxson was employed at American Woodmark Inc. in Orange for many years.

He is survived by his parents, Carl Coxson Sr., and Mary Virginia Coxson of Rochelle; daughter, Kanesha Coxson, fiancée Eric White; and grandson, Eric White Jr all of Fredericksburg; sister, Shelia Arrington and husband, Anthony; niece, McKayla Arrington; and a nephew, Anthony Arrington Jr., all of Rochelle.

A graveside funeral service will be held 1 p.m., on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Main Uno Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Pastor Darnell Lundy.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m., at Preddy Funeral Home in Orange.

Published by Orange County Review on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St, Orange, VA 22960
Oct
24
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Main Uno Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
Cousin Carl, you will be missed! Just about a year ago, we were all enjoying a beautiful day at Montpelier Hunt Races surrounded by family and friends. The following day, we all came together at Uno Baptist Church. Our faith is strong. We are in constant prayer that God may bring the family comfort and strength. We know that you´ve been called home by Our Lord and Savior to rest in Heaven for all eternity. - The Cox Family
Ishmael Cox
October 21, 2020
Our Lil Bro & Mom's second son - You will be missed - We love U and keep smiling up there in Heaven! U will never be forgotten! Deborah/Gwen/Rodney Page (Paulette & David)
Deborah Page
October 21, 2020
Carl you will be truly missed Rest on my friend
Laura frye fortune
October 21, 2020
So sorry for the loss you will be missed rip Carl jr
Linda elston
October 21, 2020
May God be with your family always during this true and forever . Carl was a good friend in school and afterward may his soul rest in peace always .
Dennis coleman
October 21, 2020
Macell Skinner
October 20, 2020
a loved one
October 20, 2020
Gonna miss you cuz
Lisa Coxson
October 20, 2020
Jenny and Carl, I share your tears. Carl, Jr. always acted from his heart and shined through his smile and kind deeds. He shall be dearly missed. May the Lord keep you strong as you walk through this valley of loss.
Marie Nelson Hunter
October 20, 2020