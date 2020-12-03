Carroll "Ted" McKay AltmanApril 4, 1928 - November 23, 2020Carroll "Ted" McKay Altman, 92, of Montford Road, Orange, died on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Dogwood Village of Orange. Born on April 9, 1928, in Belmont, Va., he was the son of the late Mongo Dick Altman and Allene Swift Altman. He was also predeceased by his wife, Edna Brooking Altman.Ted is survived by two sons, Carroll B. "Brook" Altman and wife, Hilda, of Unionville, and Charles Altman of Orange; three grandchildren, Mark Altman and wife, Lori, Kelly Colvin and husband, Carlton, and Amy Altman; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Kay Frances Gentry and husband, Walter of Spotsylvania; and four brothers, Reese Altman and wife, Patricia, of Mineral, Ranny Altman and wife, Debbie, of Fredericksburg, Roy Altman and wife, Virginia, of Belmont, and Zip Altman and wife, Shirley, of Belmont.A graveside funeral service will be held at Graham Cemetery, Orange. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.Preddy Funeral Home250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.