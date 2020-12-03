Menu
Carroll McKay "Ted" Altman
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Carroll "Ted" McKay Altman

April 4, 1928 - November 23, 2020

Carroll "Ted" McKay Altman, 92, of Montford Road, Orange, died on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Dogwood Village of Orange. Born on April 9, 1928, in Belmont, Va., he was the son of the late Mongo Dick Altman and Allene Swift Altman. He was also predeceased by his wife, Edna Brooking Altman.

Ted is survived by two sons, Carroll B. "Brook" Altman and wife, Hilda, of Unionville, and Charles Altman of Orange; three grandchildren, Mark Altman and wife, Lori, Kelly Colvin and husband, Carlton, and Amy Altman; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Kay Frances Gentry and husband, Walter of Spotsylvania; and four brothers, Reese Altman and wife, Patricia, of Mineral, Ranny Altman and wife, Debbie, of Fredericksburg, Roy Altman and wife, Virginia, of Belmont, and Zip Altman and wife, Shirley, of Belmont.

A graveside funeral service will be held at Graham Cemetery, Orange. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.

Preddy Funeral Home

250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.

Published by Orange County Review on Dec. 3, 2020.
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 30, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 30, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
November 30, 2020