Clarence Kent Jr.Clarence Kent, Jr. departed this life on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was born April 27, 1939, to his late parents, Sara Kent and Clarence Kent Sr . He was preceded in death by sister Joyce Robinson.Kent was married to his loving wife, Sharon Kent for 18 wonderful years. He was the devote father to five children, Antherine Hopkins (Billy), Ivy Beasley, Seleena Hamlin (Jeff), Margo Lewis (Sammy), and Thomas Dade, all of Orange, Va.; and two stepsons, Randy Cox of Orange, Va., and Stacy Cox of Ruckersville, Va.As a child Kent was raised by his grandparents, the late Ethel and Wyatt Kent. He attended AG Richardson School in Louisa, Va. He was employed at Liberty Fabrics in Gordonsville, Va. for 33 years before he retired. He also loved fishing, football, westerns, and wrestling and talking about all times. He was always joking and the smile never left his face and the happiness never left his heart regardless of the situation. He had a genuine love for his family, friends and children. "Honey" as he was known will truly and honestly be missed.Kent leaves to mourn his wife, Sharon Kent; two sisters, Lillian Robinson of Maryland, and Gloria Robinson (Elise Hilliard) of New York; three sisters-in-law, Karen Mallory (Jeff) of Ruckersville, Va., Brenda Back (Pete) of Louisa, Va., and Tammie Dix (Dave) of Rhoadsville, Va. He leaves two devoted cousins, Cora Scott and Jestine Ragland; very special friend, Edward Tyman other know as "Turk", and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.