Darrell "Scott" Fox
Darrell "Scott" Fox, of Montpelier Station, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

He is survived by his family, daughters, Dara Fox of Culpeper, Va., and Kate Fox and fiancée, Charlie Kelly, of Hanover, Md.; younger brother, Craig Fox and family of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; long-time partner, Chloe "Coco" Smith; stepdaughter, Heather Smith; and grandchildren, Kyra and Dominic Davis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Jackie Fox; older brother, Brian Fox; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Fox.

Scott had recently retired from his job with Electrolux and was currently serving as Bingo Manager for the Charlottesville Moose.

No memorial service is currently planned.
Published by Orange County Review on Dec. 3, 2020.
