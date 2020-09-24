David Edmond Jacobs Sr. David Edmond Jacobs Sr., of Mallorys Ford Road, Gordonsville, died at his daughter's residence on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Born on July 29, 1936, in Tarboro, N.C., he was the son of the late Sidney Rufus Jacobs and Minnie Grace Rivenbark Jacobs. He was also predeceased by a son, Dwayne Keith Jacobs; a grandchild, Iris Anne Jacobs; and two brothers, Barry Lee Lewis and Joseph Thomas Edmonson. He is survived by his wife of 63 1/2 years, Janet Faye Hardin Jacobs of Gordonsville; a daughter, Dana Jacobs Hyer and husband, Jeffrey, of Gordonsville; two sons, David Edmond Jacobs Jr. of Gordonsville, and Darren Blaine Jacobs and wife, Debra, of Ashland; four grandchildren, Brandon Thomas Hyer and wife, Brooke, Brianna Faye Dodson and husband, Jonathan, Aidan Blaine Jacobs, and Jeremy Tozier and wife, Ellie; three great-grandchildren, Adalyne Faye Dodson, Drake Tyler Dodson, and Logan Smith; three sisters, Cathy Jo Edmonson Gray of Suffolk, Amber Darlene Thomas Ogert and husband, Gerald, of Chesapeak, and Melba Joyce DuPree of Four Oaks, N.C..; three nephews, Vernon Lewis of N.C., Jo Devers of Suffolk, and Derrick Ogert of Iowa; one niece, Crista Devers of Suffolk; and a cousin, Shirley Smith of Glouster. David was an U.S. Army paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a volunteer in the North Anna Fire & Rescue, the Mineral Rescue Squad, and the Orange County Volunteer Rescue Squad serving as a Cardiac Tech. He was also a security guard at the Martha Jefferson Hospital. He was a member of the Faith Bible Baptist Church, Unionville. A graveside funeral service was held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Family Cemetery. Brother Dennis Flint officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Childrens Cancer Therpy Development Institute, cc-tdi.org . Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.