Harry Lee Johnson



Harry Lee Johnson, fondly known as (HL) or (DICK), passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.



Memorial services for Harry will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11 a.m.



The memorial will be held at Preddy Funeral Home, 301 South Main Street, Gordonsville, VA 22942.



Masks/Facial coverings are required.



