Hattie Mae MooreFebruary 6, 1950 - October 22, 2020Hattie Mae Moore was born February 6, 1950, to the late Mamie Daniel Moore and William W. Moore. Hattie gained her wings on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in her home with family by her side.Hattie was known by Tina, Mo, Teenie, Teaty-Mo, and TeeDee. She attended the Culpeper and Orange County Public School systems while also spending a short time being educated in Langhorne, Pa. She certainly learned the importance of communication, fellowship, and had the most amazing and beautiful penmanship-it was like art! She was known for her great personality, and warm welcoming spirit. You were her honey, her girl, her son, her daughter, her baby, her…… yes, fill in the blank. She really loved people. She took that warm personality and shared it with many during her years of work at the Woodbury Forest School, the Firehouse Café, and Sheetz. TeeDee enjoyed cooking, writing receipts down, playing phone games, and daily watched game shows and old westerns.She had a great love for hospitality, and a great love for music. She will be fondly remembered for her annual parties on Route 719 every first Saturday in September on the weekend of Shady Grove Church's Meeting. People came from near and far to enjoy good music, to eat Teaty-Mo's tasty fried chicken and Ms. Mamie's delicious rolls. She loved to cook and to host family, friends, and even strangers, who then became friends. She could turn what was supposed to be a small gathering into a large front yard, back yard, or house crowd with a great time of laughter, good food, music, and fellowship. Her family will certainly miss her smile, laughter, feistiness, and great sense of humor. It was never known what funny things she might say or do. Her willingness to always want to cook for family events and/or host and cook was never in question. She was a true believer in hospitality with family and friends. The sound of laughter certainly brought her joy.She was a woman with great faith in her Savior Jesus Christ, knowing that through her many trials and tribulations He was her help. She was a warrior of many health issues for over 33 years. Through it all, she walked with such grace, great courage, hope, faith, and almost always with a smile. Her well known words, He's (God) got me! With her finger pointed above. Her bravery, and strength through many trials will be forever remembered! She is now at REST, with her brand-new body.She is preceded in death by her mother, Mamie D. Moore; her father, William W. Moore; and her brother, William "Bill" Moore Jr.She is survived by her brother, James "Henry" Moore (Francine); sister, Gloria Ware (Butch); sister-in-law, Patricia Moore; and her forever brother-in-law, Herman Coleman Jr.; daughter, Lynoka Carey (Jeffery); son, Roderick "Lamont" Moore, and James "Bubby" McIntosh who was like her son. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jeffrey Jr. "J", Noah, Lamont Jr. "Lil L", Dakota, and Grayson; her nieces, which were like her daughters, Iris Foster (Burt), Melisa Douglas (Tyrone), and Catrice Coleman; nephews, James "Jimmy" Moore Jr. and Harold Moore; great nieces, Melisa Moore, Alexis Douglas, and Camryn "Cami" Foster; great- nephews, Anthony Coleman (Danielle ), Isaiah Baylor, and Noah Foster; great-great nieces, Soleil Carolina, Martina Ellis, and Kennedie "her little trooper" Scott; great-great nephews, Sean Scott and Trillian Coleman; goddaughters, Latrivva, Latoya, and Monique "Dannie" Lewis; her close girlfriends who were more like her sisters, Debbie Lewis, Mable Humes, and Carolyn Braxton who has been her rock through so many difficult health issues and has went above and beyond assisting her with her daily and personal needs. TeeDee loved, and was very fond of many, but specifically the entire Day Family, Ellis Family, Daniel Family, Flatrun Family, Heritage Hills Apartments Family, and Jones Family- Momma Lee loved her like a daughter and checked on her regularly. Lastly, her faithful friend, Nathaniel "Kitten" White, who was like a brother. TeeDee seems to have never met a stranger! And was certainly loved and survived by a host of extended family and friends.Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at The Sun Chapel D. D. Watson, Louisa 117 West Street Louisa, Virginia 23093. 540-967-1890.