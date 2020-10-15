Irene Frances HaneyIrene Frances Haney, 95 of Barboursville, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.Born on September 29, 1925, in Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Otis Ryder and Mary Ann Knighting. Mrs. Haney worked at the Orange Silk Mill and she was a faithful member of Barboursville United Methodist Church for over seventy years. She was very devoted to her family and her church.Mrs. Haney is survived by a daughter, Susan Gross and husband, Andy, of Barboursville; two sons, Melvin Douglas and wife, Brenda, of Charlottesville, Robert Haney and wife, Lewalta, of Louisa; seven grandchildren, Andrew Seeds, Amy Mawyer and husband Mike, Sara Cortez and husband Milton, Emily Breeden, Ashley Johnson and husband Shane, Travis Haney and fiance Misty, and David Caudill and girlfriend Katie; 12 great-grandchildren, Kayla, Emma, Shannon, Brian, Caleb, Jacob, Elliott, Lydia, Hunter, Morgan, Madison, Zachary, Samantha and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lurt F. Haney Jr.; one sister, Lorraine Harris; three brothers, Theodore Ryder, Robert Ryder, and Earl Ryder; and a grandson, Michael Caudill.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Barboursville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 209, Barboursville, VA 22923.