James Edward Barr
James Edward Barr, 77, of Barr Lane, Orange, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at his residence. Born on March 28, 1943, in Richmond, he was the son of the late James Archie Barr and Mildred Frances Hogwood. James owned and operated J Barr Drywall Systems.
James is survived by his wife, Janis Marie Barr of Orange; two daughters, Jeanne Barr Scott and husband, Calvin, of Orange, and Jennifer Lyn Barr and Chris Smith of Orange; two sons, James Edward Barr II and wife, Crissy, of Orange, and Justin Keith Barr and Rebecca Johnson of Orange; two stepdaughters, Emily Marie Hurst and husband, Craig, of Orange, and Kelly Ann Weaver and Dan of Orange; nine grandchildren, two step grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Martin and husband, Ricky, of Chester, and Joyce Hinds of Chester; and a special aunt, Gladys Davis of Louisa.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 12 Noon and viewing from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Abundant Life Christian Fellowship. Interment followed at 2 p.m. at the Laurel Hill Cemetery. Pastor Dwane Pugh officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.