James Frederick Mench Jr.
James "Jim" Frederick Mench Jr., departed life on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in Long Beach, Calif. He was predeceased by his father, James Frederick Mench; his mother, Dorothy Breeden Mench; his life partner, Charles Chenes.

Jim is survived by his sisters, Melinda Harlow (Morgan) of Phoenix, Arizona, and Joan Clark (David) of Unionville, Va.; five nieces, Alexis Harlow Kruse (Ken) of Phoenix, Arizona, Katy Wayland Haney (Dale) of Somerset, Va., Sydney G. Harlow of Phoenix, Arizona, D. Caroline Harlow of Portland, Oregon, and Sarah Wayland of Waynesboro, Va.; and his good friend and care giver, Lisa Beauvais.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. A Final resting place for both he and Chuck will follow in the San Francisco Bay. McKenzie Mortuary of Long Beach, Calif. is handling the arrangements.
Published by Orange County Review on Oct. 22, 2020.
