Bob,

You may not remember me, because it's been so long. I was married to Larry Spillman when you both were at McGuire Woods.



I was so sorry to read Jane's obituary in today's Richmond paper. I remember you both so fondly. One of my memories of her is one that probably has contributed to my good health. Once when we had lunch together she told me about taking an array of vitamins daily. I took her advice and started a vitamin regimen the next day. That was at least 35 years ago, and I still do that today. Sometimes I have even thought of her over the years as I take my daily regimen!



I was really puzzled when reading the obit and saw the names of your surviving children with no mention of Rob. He was your only child that I knew. So I was so sorry to learn later in the obituary that he had died. Although he was only 5 or 6 the last time I saw him, I thought that he was the cutest and nicest little boy I had ever known. I've often wondered where he is today.



Please accept my condolences for your loss. Writing this to you today will show you how much I thought of you both when we knew each other so long ago - you never forget some people, no matter how much time passes.

Leslie Fellows Friend October 7, 2020