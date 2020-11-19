Menu
Jane Elizabeth "Janie" Wilson
1969 - 2020
BORN
1969
DIED
2020
Jane "Janie" Elizabeth Wilson

Jane "Janie" Elizabeth Wilson, 51, of Belleview Ave., Orange, died on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville. Born on September 13, 1969, in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the late Thurman D. Wilson and Mabel Holiday Sacra Wilson.

Janie is survived by a brother, Randy Lewis Wilson of Doswell; a sister, Linda Goodwin and husband, Curtis, of Barboursville; a sister-in-law, Janice Wilson of Orange; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside funeral service was held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Graham Cemetery. Pastor Pam Edelman officiated. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.

Published by Orange County Review on Nov. 19, 2020.

