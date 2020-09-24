Menu
John Wayne Herndon
John Wayne HerndonJohn Wayne Herndon, 61, of Barboursville, died on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born on March 6, 1959, in Gordonsville, he was the son of Betty Collier Herndon of Barboursville and the late John Wesley Herndon Jr.He owned and operated Herndon's Exxon in Barboursville from 1978 to 2004. He loved working as a mechanic and he was a car enthusiast.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hughes Herndon; two sons, John Herndon and wife, Dawn, and Josh Herndon and wife, Emily; two sisters, Brenda Lloyd and Bonnie H. Morris (David Shifflett); four grandchildren, Makayla, Linzey, Ryleigh and Jared Herndon; a nephew, Brian Lloyd, and a host of other relatives and friends.A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville.
Published by Orange County Review on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St, Gordonsville, VA 22942
Sep
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Maplewood Cemetery
, Gordonsville, Virginia
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Susie and Bobby Swope
Friend
September 18, 2020
A friend to be missed by all. Our condolences to Caroline, the family and friends.
Johnny and Valerie Cricenberger
Friend
September 17, 2020
Keeping Herndon Family in our Thoughts...So Sorry
David and Loretta Watson
Friend
September 16, 2020
I was so sad to learn of Wayne's passing. Carolyn and family my deepest sympathy to all of you.May God hold you close in the days ahead.Myra Lawson
Myra Lawson
Friend
September 16, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. You all are in my thoughts & prayers.
Nancy Seale
Family
September 16, 2020
Dear Carolyn - so sorry to hear the news about Wayne. I am thinking of you and your family and wishing you peace.
Susan Southard
Acquaintance
September 16, 2020
Dear family and friends my heart goes out to you at this sad time of your son, brother,father, husband and grandfather leaving us too soon. Our thoughts and Prayers are with you during this extremely hard time. If there is anything we can do to help please let us know, will never forget our friend. So Sorry
John and Vicky Collins
Friend
September 16, 2020
May the precious memories you hold carry you through your grief. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Betty and Marty Madison
Friend
September 16, 2020
So sorry to hear about Wayne passing, prayers and condolences to you all.
Brenda Goodloe
Family
September 15, 2020