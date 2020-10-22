Lucinda Elizabeth Mann-SalesApril 29, 1954 - October 15, 2020Lucinda Elizabeth Mann-Sales, 66, of Orange, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at her residence. Born on April 29, 1954, in Port Chester, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late John and Ann Lindsay Williams.She is survived by her daughter, Monica Mann Bright of Inkster Mich.; husband, Thomas Sales of Orange; brothers, John Williams Jr. of Sumpter, S.C., Lewis Williams, of Indio Calif., Marshall Williams of Fredericksburg, and Roger Seals of Newark Del.; a sister, Rosetta Williams of Orange; grandchildren, Kayla Mann and Alexandra Bright; and great-grandchildren, Mylah and Myon Bright.Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.Preddy Funeral Home250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.