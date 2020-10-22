Menu
Search
Menu
Orange County Review
Orange County Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lucinda Elizabeth Mann-Sales
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
Lucinda Elizabeth Mann-Sales

April 29, 1954 - October 15, 2020

Lucinda Elizabeth Mann-Sales, 66, of Orange, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at her residence. Born on April 29, 1954, in Port Chester, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late John and Ann Lindsay Williams.

She is survived by her daughter, Monica Mann Bright of Inkster Mich.; husband, Thomas Sales of Orange; brothers, John Williams Jr. of Sumpter, S.C., Lewis Williams, of Indio Calif., Marshall Williams of Fredericksburg, and Roger Seals of Newark Del.; a sister, Rosetta Williams of Orange; grandchildren, Kayla Mann and Alexandra Bright; and great-grandchildren, Mylah and Myon Bright.

Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.

Preddy Funeral Home

250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Orange County Review on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.