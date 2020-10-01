Menu
Mable Cooke Cluff, 81, of Glebe Road, Orange, died on Monday, September 28, 2020, at her residence. Born on March 2, 1939, in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Harrison Cooke and Beulah Meador Cooke.

Mable is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Cosby Cluff of Orange; daughter, Meador Cluff Horne and husband, Brian, of Rhoadesville; son, James Harrison Cluff and wife, Mayira, of Orange; sister, Anne Muse of Charlottesville; and grandchildren, Sheridan Horne, Reese Horne, Brittany Cluff, Jimmy Cluff, and Andrew Cluff.

She was a member of the Orange Baptist Church and was a member of the choir for many years, serving as the youth and adult choir director. She worked in the nursing field for over 45 years and was the head nurse of the Culpeper ICU and founding director of the cardio pulmonary reheb department. She received her bachelor's degree in nursing from the Medical College of Virginia and her Masters Degree in nursing from the University of Virginia.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 3 p.m., at Orange Baptist Church park, 730 James Madison Highway, Orange, VA 22960. Pastor Alan Miller will officiate. Private interment will occur at Graham Cemetery in Orange. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.

Published by Orange County Review on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Orange Baptist Church park,
730 James Madison, Highway, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
I'm so sorry for your loss.God bless you'll Fly high Mrs.Cluff it was an honor to have known, and worked with you.
Paulette Brock aka Lil Bit
September 30, 2020
Mable will be sorely missed. Her influence spiritually and professionally touched many lives.
Gwen and Donny Taylor
September 30, 2020