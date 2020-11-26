Mark Hamilton MayMark Hamilton May was born on August 18, 1961, in Charlottesville, Virginia, and went home to be with Jesus on November 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Rudolph Wailand May and Barbara Haynes May, both from Charlottesville.Mark was a lover of all animals and was a true outdoorsman and exceptional athlete. As a child in the 70's he delivered the Daily Progress in his neighborhood. He graduated from Charlottesville High School in 1979 and throughout his time at CHS Mark ran track and in his senior year was the captain of his cross-country and indoor track teams and competed on the Spring track team. He was an avid golfer playing for years on his beloved Woodberry Forest School course where he encouraged and helped his brother Randy develop a love for the game. Part of Mark's legacy will be the fact that he was a great role model for his two younger brothers. Mark's work days were outside where he gained notoriety managing the athletic fields for Woodberry Forest School for well over 30 years. He also enjoyed taking care of his own lawn where he was legendary for making it look absolutely perfect.Mark had a passion for his favorite preachers on TV, reading his Bible, watching old Westerns, especially John Wayne classics, talking to his neighbors and taking his little dog, Esther, for evening walks.Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Cameron Spencer May. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Teresa Byram May; three stepchildren, Eric Harper and Tammy of Gordonsville, Jason Harper and Arline of Rapidan, and Kristen Breslin and Dave of Lake Monticello; his mother, three brothers, David Randolph May, Andrew Warren May, and Eric Whitney May (Bobbi Lynn); sister-in-law, Elizabeth May; eight grandchildren, Hunter Harper, Kiersten Harper, Trenton Harper, Luke Breslin, Kayleigh May Breslin, Taylor Rupard, Tony Kratochvil, and Joey Kratchvil; two nieces, Sarah and Whitney May; and two nephews, Josh and Matthew May.Mark loved children and they loved him back. Mark leaves a lasting legacy of wonderful memories with his grandkids which include talking about turf management, playing cards, pool and Backgammon, giving rides in the wheelbarrow, raking leaves, swinging on tree swings, and letting his treasured grandkids help fix water leaks and putting doll furniture together. He will truly be missed by many.A private graveside service will be held at Graham Cemetery in Orange, Virginia.