Mark Hamilton May
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
Mark Hamilton May was born on August 18, 1961, in Charlottesville, Virginia, and went home to be with Jesus on November 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Rudolph Wailand May and Barbara Haynes May, both from Charlottesville.

Mark was a lover of all animals and was a true outdoorsman and exceptional athlete. As a child in the 70's he delivered the Daily Progress in his neighborhood. He graduated from Charlottesville High School in 1979 and throughout his time at CHS Mark ran track and in his senior year was the captain of his cross-country and indoor track teams and competed on the Spring track team. He was an avid golfer playing for years on his beloved Woodberry Forest School course where he encouraged and helped his brother Randy develop a love for the game. Part of Mark's legacy will be the fact that he was a great role model for his two younger brothers. Mark's work days were outside where he gained notoriety managing the athletic fields for Woodberry Forest School for well over 30 years. He also enjoyed taking care of his own lawn where he was legendary for making it look absolutely perfect.

Mark had a passion for his favorite preachers on TV, reading his Bible, watching old Westerns, especially John Wayne classics, talking to his neighbors and taking his little dog, Esther, for evening walks.

Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Cameron Spencer May. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Teresa Byram May; three stepchildren, Eric Harper and Tammy of Gordonsville, Jason Harper and Arline of Rapidan, and Kristen Breslin and Dave of Lake Monticello; his mother, three brothers, David Randolph May, Andrew Warren May, and Eric Whitney May (Bobbi Lynn); sister-in-law, Elizabeth May; eight grandchildren, Hunter Harper, Kiersten Harper, Trenton Harper, Luke Breslin, Kayleigh May Breslin, Taylor Rupard, Tony Kratochvil, and Joey Kratchvil; two nieces, Sarah and Whitney May; and two nephews, Josh and Matthew May.

Mark loved children and they loved him back. Mark leaves a lasting legacy of wonderful memories with his grandkids which include talking about turf management, playing cards, pool and Backgammon, giving rides in the wheelbarrow, raking leaves, swinging on tree swings, and letting his treasured grandkids help fix water leaks and putting doll furniture together. He will truly be missed by many.

A private graveside service will be held at Graham Cemetery in Orange, Virginia.

Published by Orange County Review on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
R.I.P. Mark
joey middleton
November 23, 2020
Dear friend Our loving thoughts embrace you during this difficult time.
Susan.& Daniel Ruffner
November 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss . I grew up with Mark in the neighborhood on Cleveland avenue and have fond memories of riding my bike down Willard drive. He always had a smile and was a very kind friend- my thoughts and prayers are with your family at this difficult time
Berta Spray (Swing)
November 21, 2020
Theresa, Janis and I want you to know that we are sharing your grief. Mark was one of the few really good guys. I treasure knowing him and the many years we worked together at Woodberry Forest. He will be missed. RIP Mark.
Mark Beall
November 21, 2020
Wendy Breslin
November 21, 2020
To the May family, I am so sorry to learn of your loss. I remember all of us growing up on Willard and Allen Drives. God Bless all of you.
Mark Scott
November 21, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss ,,,remember the wonderful memories ,,,,prayers to the family,,,,RIP
Bob matheny&nancy foster
November 21, 2020
We are very sorry to see your loss of Mark , you are in our thoughts and prayers .
Dan Kirby
November 21, 2020
Teresa, we are so sorry for your loss. It is hard to believe Mark has passed, as we always enjoyed our talks with him while our walking our dog, Wiley. He was always cheerful and positive. We will remember him fondly and hold you in our prayers.
Peter and Laura Gianniny
November 21, 2020