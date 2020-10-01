Menu
Martha Lee Hall Moubray, 92, of Barboursville, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born on May 14, 1928, in Orange County, a daughter of the late Elijah and Fannie Miller Hall. Mrs. Moubray was also preceded in death by her husband, James H. Moubray Sr.; a daughter, Martha Ann Mallory; a brother, Clarence Hall; and a granddaughter, Janet Lee Yowell.

She was a member of Barboursville Baptist Church.

Survivors include, her daughters, Betty M. Easton and husband, James, of Charlottesville, and Barbara Jean Yowell of Gordonsville; sons, Roy Moubray and wife, Wendy, of Gordonsville, Ricky Moubray and wife, Kim, of Orange, and Harvey Moubray and wife, Sherry, of Gordonsville; a sister, Laura Thacker of Madison; grandchildren, Cory Moubray, Tyler Moubray, Zachary Moubray, Spencer Breeden, Bethany Moubray, Cody Moubray, Courtney Lantinga, Roseanne Yowell, Dr. Rachel Grimsby, R.J. Easton, Travis Easton, Michelle Yowell, and Tammy Vincent, 13 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday September 29, 2020, at the Graham Cemetery in Orange, with Pastor John Boswell and the Rev. Kyle Clements officiating. Friends were welcome to view Martha on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home and also Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 12 Noon.

Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published by Orange County Review on Oct. 1, 2020.
Sincere condolences to the family of Martha Lee Hall Moubray. Our Heavenly Father feels your pain, and will comfort and strengthen you during this difficult time. ( Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
Neighbor
September 28, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 28, 2020
a loved one
September 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. She was a wonderful lady. Our Deepest Sympathy!<9
Kenny and Carol Crawford
September 27, 2020