Nancy Kaye FloydNancy Kaye Floyd, 63, of Louisa, died on Monday, October12, 2020, at the Martha Jefferson Hospital. Born on July 15, 1957, in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the late Elvin Ross Grayson and Anna Pearl Dyer Grayson. Nancy loved her family and friends and she loved to cook for them. She enjoyed nature and spending time in the mountains and the beaches. She loved all animals and especially her little dog, Chloe.She is survived by her companion of thirty two years, Daniel Dowell of Louisa; a daughter, Sarah Floyd of Louisa; two sons, Matthew Floyd and fiancée, Tiffany Henry, of Hadensville, and Jason Dowell and wife, Kristie, of Louisa; a brother, Albert Grayson of Gordonsville; two grandchildren, Logan Floyd and Aliyah Lamb; special nieces, Tonya Marshall and Samantha Haney; lifelong friends, Darlene Wilson, and Lisa Miller, and a host of other relatives and friends.She was also preceded in death by her sister, Judy Bragg and a brother, Jeff Grayson.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.