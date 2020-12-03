Menu
Patricia Biscoe Faulconer
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Patricia Biscoe Faulconer

July 28, 1937 - November 21, 2020

On November 21, 2020, Pat went to be with the Lord, the love of her life, Ray Donald Faulconer Jr. and her beloved sister and best friend, Dinah Waugh.

She was born on July 28, 1937, at home in Lahore, Va., to Alfred and Georgie Biscoe. She and her sister grew up on the family farm.

She graduated from Madison College and moved to Richmond, Va., where she taught elementary school for 30 years. She lived in Bon Air, Virginia and raised her two daughters.

After she retired at the age of 53, she moved to Orange, Va., where she began the happiest years of her life. Known as Mom, Mimi, Aunt Pat, and the Flower Lady, she relished the simple things in life like a dip in the pool with her grandkids, a birthday party on the porch with family and friends, decorating the Christmas tree with her grandbabies the day after Thanksgiving, moving people over at a dinner table that tried to sit in between her and her honey, lunch and a shopping trip to Charlottesville with her sister, attending Circle at Trinity United Methodist Church, reminiscing and taking trips with college friends, winning numerous blue ribbons at the Rapid Ann Garden Club, working for hours in her own picturesque flower beds, singing and volunteering at Dogwood Village Assisted Living of Orange County where she ultimately spent the last years of her life and was cared for and loved by the entire Dogwood Village family.

She was predeceased by her great niece, Lexi Waugh. She is survived by her daughters, Lee Ann Magnus and husband, Greg and Cindy Landergan; stepsons, Donald Faulconer and wife, Cindy, Will Faulconer, and Whit Faulconer and wife, Jen; brother-in-law, Alex Waugh; nephew, Tres Waugh; niece, Pam English and husband, Ron and their children, Casey and Zachary; and grandchildren Allison, Parker, Jack, Sam, Charlie, Finn and Neve.

A private graveside funeral will be held at the family cemetery on Bushy Mountain. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to the .Alzheimer's Association. https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/other_ways_to_give/tributes

Preddy Funeral Home

250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.

Published by Orange County Review on Dec. 3, 2020.
My condolences to the family. May you find comfort in knowing that under God's Kingdom on earth, aging and death will no longer happen, as imperfection and bad conditions will be things of the past. (Isaiah 65:17-25.)
November 30, 2020