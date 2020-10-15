Paul Thomas DavisPaul Thomas Davis, 82, died unexpectedly doing what he loved on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Born on June 6, 1938, in Louisa County, he was the son of the late Marshall L. Davis Sr. and Evelyne Dickerson Davis.He was a member of the North Pamunkey Baptist Church, served honorably in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 - 1966, and was employed by C.W. Wright for 39 years before he retired.He is survived by his wife, Joyce Moubray Davis of Orange; a daughter, Amanda D. Valentine and husband, Steven, of Orange; a son, Gregory Paul Davis and wife, Deborah, of Roanoke; four grandchildren, Kasey Davis, Makayla Valentine, Davis Valentine, and Jessica Dietrich; a great-grandchild, Savannah Rose Jacobs; and two sisters, Frances Goodloe of Barboursville, and Margie Ratlief of Orange.A graveside funeral service was held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the North Pamunkey Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Tim Jarrell will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Pamunkey Baptist Church Building Fund, 15109 Pamunkey Lane, Orange, VA 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.